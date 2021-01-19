UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Govt To Provide Best Modern Communication Facilities In Remote Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 09:30 AM

Balochistan govt to provide best modern communication facilities in remote areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :The Balochistan government was striving hard to provide best modern means of communication facilities to the masses residing in remote areas of the province.

According to the Communication Department sources that over 150 million rupees have been allocated for construction of Qillah Abdullah to Killi Shersha road to facilitate people of these areas, Radio Pakistan reported.

Similarly, a road would be constructed between Coastal Highway to Kalmat in Gwadar district at a cost of 375 million rupees.

Department sources added that 105 million rupees would be spent for construction of a road from Qalam Chuck to Fez Muhammad Chuck to improve means of communication in District Panjgur.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Road Gwadar Fez Panjgur From Government Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

9 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities Board ..

7 hours ago

UAE stocks gain AED21.5 bn as transactions cross o ..

8 hours ago

Longest suspension bridge in Northern Emirates tak ..

8 hours ago

Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi receives honorary PhD fr ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of Cyprus review advancing ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.