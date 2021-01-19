Balochistan govt to provide best modern communication facilities in remote areas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :The Balochistan government was striving hard to provide best modern means of communication facilities to the masses residing in remote areas of the province.

According to the Communication Department sources that over 150 million rupees have been allocated for construction of Qillah Abdullah to Killi Shersha road to facilitate people of these areas, Radio Pakistan reported.

Similarly, a road would be constructed between Coastal Highway to Kalmat in Gwadar district at a cost of 375 million rupees.

Department sources added that 105 million rupees would be spent for construction of a road from Qalam Chuck to Fez Muhammad Chuck to improve means of communication in District Panjgur.