Balochistan Govt To Set Up Cricket, Football Academy

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 07:20 PM

Balochistan govt to set up cricket, football academy

A cricket and football academy has planned to be set up in the province during the next financial year to provide opportunity the local talent to flourish

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :A cricket and football academy has planned to be set up in the province during the next financial year to provide opportunity the local talent to flourish.

He said that plans have been made to build mini sports complexes in 12 towns of the province to improve sports and recreation facilities across the province to push the youth towards sports and channelise their talent in healthy activities, official source said on Saturday.

The concept papers of the proposed schemes for construction of the stadiums in 32 districts have also been okayed which would be included in the next public sector development programme of the province.

He added that the proposed projects of setting of hockey, throwball grounds and gymnasium and others facilities in the province for the new financial year have been okayed by the cabinet to encourage youth to actively take part in sports.

The Chief Minister has directed that sports complexes should be constructed at Sariab, Nawan Kali and Kuchlak area of the Quetta districts.

He also proposed to include amusement park and sports complex construction in Gwadar in the next financial year.

The Chief Minister directed to construct Go Kart and Drag Racing Tracks in Quetta.

The Balochistan Chief Minister has expressed resolved to take futher steps for the promotion of local sports.

He said that by developing the new annual development program under a comprehensive strategy, every area of the province would be developed.

