UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Govt Upgrades Various Schools

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 06:30 PM

Balochistan govt upgrades various schools

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :The Balochistan government has upgraded 53 middle schools for girls to high school and 53 Primary schools to middle school status.

The government has also upgraded 85 schools of boys from primary to middle and 18 from middle to high school, an official of the Balochistan government said on Monday while talking to APP.

Balochistan government has planned to improve the education sector with provision of quality furniture, sports, computer lab and science equipments and other basic facilities in 100 public schools, he said.

"In the financial year 2020-2021, Rs 1.5 billion will be spent for provision of basic facilities in 158 shelter less schools under the Chief Minister Education Initiative." The official said that every school would be provided computers, smart writing boards, library books, scientific equipment, and internet facility in every school.

He said the work has been in process to fulfill more jobs in education department, adding that the government has recruited some 1400 teaching and 780 non teaching staff while the recruitment of more than 1550 teaching and 1800 non teaching staff was in pipeline.

He said the effective system of check and balance and performance management system was being introduced for achieving objectives of standard education in the areas.

He said zero tolerance policy had been adopted against the ghost employees and strict action was being taken against the absentees.

The government has allocated Rs 169 million to purchase the schools buses to provide pick-and-drop facility to children in all remote areas of the province.

He said reforms had been introduced in the education sector to improve the literacy rate in the province that would eventually produce well educated go-getters in the society.

The Balochistan government had also initiated a plan to establish digital libraries in public schools in 16 districts of the province, he concluded.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Internet Sports Education All From Government Billion Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Huawei brings global experts to face challenges of ..

22 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan Visits Naval Headquarter ..

31 minutes ago

Lootah launches Real Share, a real-estate investme ..

44 minutes ago

OPPO RejoicesOFans Festival Offering Abundant Offe ..

47 minutes ago

Rupees weakens against US dollar

1 hour ago

PDM failed after yesterday poor show in Lahore, sa ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.