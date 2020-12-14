Balochistan govt upgrades various schools

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :The Balochistan government has upgraded 53 middle schools for girls to high school and 53 Primary schools to middle school status.

The government has also upgraded 85 schools of boys from primary to middle and 18 from middle to high school, an official of the Balochistan government said on Monday while talking to APP.

Balochistan government has planned to improve the education sector with provision of quality furniture, sports, computer lab and science equipments and other basic facilities in 100 public schools, he said.

"In the financial year 2020-2021, Rs 1.5 billion will be spent for provision of basic facilities in 158 shelter less schools under the Chief Minister Education Initiative." The official said that every school would be provided computers, smart writing boards, library books, scientific equipment, and internet facility in every school.

He said the work has been in process to fulfill more jobs in education department, adding that the government has recruited some 1400 teaching and 780 non teaching staff while the recruitment of more than 1550 teaching and 1800 non teaching staff was in pipeline.

He said the effective system of check and balance and performance management system was being introduced for achieving objectives of standard education in the areas.

He said zero tolerance policy had been adopted against the ghost employees and strict action was being taken against the absentees.

The government has allocated Rs 169 million to purchase the schools buses to provide pick-and-drop facility to children in all remote areas of the province.

He said reforms had been introduced in the education sector to improve the literacy rate in the province that would eventually produce well educated go-getters in the society.

The Balochistan government had also initiated a plan to establish digital libraries in public schools in 16 districts of the province, he concluded.