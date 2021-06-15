UrduPoint.com
Balochistan Home Minister, Chief Secretary Visit Khuzdar

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 09:01 PM

Balochistan Home Minister, Chief Secretary visit Khuzdar

Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove and Balochistan Chief Secretary Mather Niaz Rana visited Khuzdar on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove and Balochistan Chief Secretary Mather Niaz Rana visited Khuzdar on Tuesday.

Additional Chief Secretary Home Arshad Majeed, IG Police Rai Tahir, Deputy Commissioners Khuzdar, Mastung, Kalat, Surab, Lasbela and Awaran, besides, senior government officials of the concerned agencies were also present during the visit of Khuzdar.

On the occasion, Commissioner Kalat Division Bashir Khan Bazai gave a detailed briefing on law and order situation and development projects in Kalat Division and Khuzdar.

Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove said that Kalat Division is important in the game changer project China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC).

"The present government is using all possible resources to provide basic facilities to the people of all areas of Balochistan and to restore law and order situation", he said.

During the briefing, Chief Secretary said that government officials and employees of the province work day and night for the welfare of the people because serving the people is the first responsibility of the provincial government.

He said that all the employees should ensure their attendance in the offices and strict legal action would be taken against those staff absent from their duties.

Meanwhile, the provincial government would take all possible steps to solve the problems of government employees stationed in remote areas of the province.

On the occasion, Chief Secretary Mather Niaz Rana was briefed about the new employment opportunities in Kalat Division, development of tourism sector, construction of highways, best health facilities, provision of quality education, progress on drinking water and other projects by concerned ffficials of sectors.

