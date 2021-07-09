Balochistan on track of development, prosperity under leadership of CM Jam Kamal: Loni

Adviser to Chief Minister on Forest Sardar Masood Loni on Friday said that Balochistan was on path of development and prosperity under the leadership of Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister on Forest Sardar Masood Loni on Friday said that Balochistan was on path of development and prosperity under the leadership of Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan.

Talking to APP, he said the government and the Opposition should sit together and solve the problems for the interest of the province as protest was not the solution to any problems. He also congratulated the new Governor of Balochistan Syed Zahoor Agha on assuming his office and hoped that he would make his efforts for development of the province and the country.

He said that the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) led government under the leadership of Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan, was strong and stable and the government would completes its tenure of five year.

"The provincial government has allocated development funds for all the areas of the province on merit basis in the current provincial budget for fiscal year 2021-22", he added and said that the present government had carried out record development works in the province during the last three years which were benefiting the people.

Replying to a question, Sardar Masood Loni said the government and the Opposition parties should work together to find out a solution to the problems and protest on the streets is not the solution of any problems.

To another question, he congratulated the new Governor Syed Zahoor Agha and hoped that as political activist, the new Governor would fight for the rights of the people of Balochistan in the federation.