Balochistan Received Monsoon Rain

Faizan Hashmi Published July 05, 2022 | 10:38 PM

Balochistan received monsoon rain

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Torrential Rain received in respective areas of Balochistan including Quetta, Mastung, Ziarat, Kalat, Muslim Bagh, Pishin, Ormara, Uthal, Khuzdar and Loralai.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 18 .5 degrees centigrade and 14.5 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Tuesday.

Rainfall was recorded in respective areas of Balochistan including 46 mm in Quetta, 12 mm in Kalat, 6 mm in Khuzdar, 19 mm in Uthal, 5 mm in Loralai, 21 mm in Mastung, 7.

5 mm in Muslim Bagh, 10 mm in Pishin and 17 mm in Ziarat.

The Met Office has forecastRain-wind/thundershowers for respective areas of Balochistan including Sherani, Sibbi, Bolan, Barkhan, Musakhel, Lorlai, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Pishin, Bolan, Kohlu, Naseerabad, Dera Bugti, Lehri, Suhabatpur, Jaffarabad, Awaran, Washuk, Kharan, Panjgur, Kech, Zhob, Harnai, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbela and coastal area of the province during the next 24 hours.

All concerned departments are advised to remain alert during the forecast period.

