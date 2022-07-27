Balochistan receives torrential rain

Torrential rain received Quetta and other areas of Balochistan on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Torrential rain received Quetta and other areas of Balochistan on Wednesday.

The Met Office has forecast rain-wind, thundershower for respective areas of Balochistan including Sherani, Zhob, Musakhel, Qila Saifullah, Loralai, Duki, Barkhan, Pishin, Quetta, Qila Abdullah, Mastung, Noshki, Chaghi, Sibi, Ziarat, Harnai, Kohlu, Dera Bugti, Bolan, Nasirabad, Lehri, Sohbatpur, Jhal Magsi, Jafarabad, Kalat, Khuzdar, Kharan, Washuk, Panjgur, Kech, Awaran, Lasbella and coastal areas of the province during the next 24 hours.

Medium to high level flash flooding is expected in the rivers, nullahs in the catchment areas of the districts.

All concerned authorities are advised to remain alert during the forecast period by the Met Office.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 21.0 degrees centigrade and 12.3 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Wednesday.

Rainfalls were recorded in respective areas including 28 mm in Lasbella, 80 mm in Uthal, 19 mm in Kalat, 1.0 mm in Khuzdar, 5.0 mm in Pasni, 10 mm in Turbat, 0.2 mm in Loralai, 1.0 mm in Usta Muhammad and 11 mm in Ziarat.