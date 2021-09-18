UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Reports 15 More Positive For COVID

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 12:04 AM

About 15 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 31766 in the province on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :About 15 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 31766 in the province on Friday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1091683 people were screened for the virus till September 17 out of which 15 more were reported positive.

As many as 31121 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 344 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

