Balochistan reports 170 more positive for COVID-19

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :About 170 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 23186 in the province on Friday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health DirectorateCell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 740773 people were screened for the virus till May 7 out of which 170 more were reported positive.

As many as 21509 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 246 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.