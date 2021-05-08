UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Reports 170 More Positive For COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 1 day ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 12:00 AM

Balochistan reports 170 more positive for COVID-19

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :About 170 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 23186 in the province on Friday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health DirectorateCell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 740773 people were screened for the virus till May 7 out of which 170 more were reported positive.

As many as 21509 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 246 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

Related Topics

Balochistan May Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul schoo ..

13 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

9 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

9 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

9 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.