Balochistan reports 30 more positive for COVID

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 30 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 31,796 in the province on Saturday.

According to Media Coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan,Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,093,205 people were screened for the virus till September 16.

About 31,132 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 344 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan, he added.