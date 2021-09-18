UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Reports 30 More Positive For COVID

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 10:05 PM

Balochistan reports 30 more positive for COVID

As many as 30 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 31,796 in the province on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 30 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 31,796 in the province on Saturday.

According to Media Coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan,Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,093,205 people were screened for the virus till September 16.

About 31,132 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 344 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan, he added.

Related Topics

Balochistan September Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Assistance of helpless, orphaned children is our n ..

Assistance of helpless, orphaned children is our national duty: Governor Balochi ..

2 minutes ago
 IFSAC assesses Civil Defense Academy

IFSAC assesses Civil Defense Academy

16 minutes ago
 DPO reviews security arrangements for Chehlum Imam ..

DPO reviews security arrangements for Chehlum Imam Hussain (R.A)

2 minutes ago
 Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

10 minutes ago
 Civil Society supports action by Commissioner Pesh ..

Civil Society supports action by Commissioner Peshawar against environment pollu ..

11 minutes ago
 Police found 3 bodies in different parts of city

Police found 3 bodies in different parts of city

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.