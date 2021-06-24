Balochistan reports 48 more Covid positive cases

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :About 48 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 26893 in the province on Thursday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 852076 people were screened forthe virus till June 24 out of which 48 more were reported positive.

As many as 25796 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 304 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.