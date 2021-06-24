UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Reports 48 More Covid Positive Cases

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 11:10 PM

Balochistan reports 48 more Covid positive cases

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :About 48 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 26893 in the province on Thursday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 852076 people were screened forthe virus till June 24 out of which 48 more were reported positive.

As many as 25796 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 304 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

Related Topics

Balochistan June Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

IG Police Rai chairs meeting of coordination & imp ..

18 minutes ago

Law Minister chairs meeting of sub-committee on EC ..

18 minutes ago

West Brom hire Barnsley's Ismael as new boss

18 minutes ago

Two-day Int'l seminar concludes at PMAS-AAUR

18 minutes ago

Road safety seminar held at National Highways and ..

23 minutes ago

FM Qureshi, Ambassador Nong plant Pak-China `Frien ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.