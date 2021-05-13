UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Reports 50 More Positive For Corona

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 10:50 PM

Balochistan reports 50 more positive for corona

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :About 50 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 23778 in the province on Thursday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health DirectorateCell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 753809 people were screened for the virus till May 13 out of which 50 more were reported positive.

As many as 22256 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 257 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

Related Topics

Balochistan May Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoHAP approves emergency use of Pfizer-BioNTech va ..

3 hours ago

Vladimir Putin sent greetings to Russia’s Muslim ..

5 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima orders provision of Eid breakfast m ..

5 hours ago

55,611 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

6 hours ago

Russia reports over 8,300 COVID-19 cases in the pa ..

6 hours ago

Tahnoun bin Mohammed performs Eid al-Fitr prayers

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.