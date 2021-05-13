Balochistan reports 50 more positive for corona

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :About 50 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 23778 in the province on Thursday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health DirectorateCell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 753809 people were screened for the virus till May 13 out of which 50 more were reported positive.

As many as 22256 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 257 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.