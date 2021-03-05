UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Reports 9 More Positive For COVID-19 Virus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 11:52 PM

Balochistan reports 9 more positive for COVID-19 virus

About 9 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 19106 in the province on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :About 9 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 19106 in the province on Friday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 592273 people were screened for the virus till March 05 out of which 9 more were reported positive.

As many as 18791 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 200 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

Related Topics

Balochistan March Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Foreign Spectators Likely to Miss Tokyo Olympics a ..

3 minutes ago

RDIF Delegation Discussed Sputnik V Vaccine With A ..

3 minutes ago

No Traces of Explosion Found at Helicopter Crash S ..

3 minutes ago

Election Commission of Pakistan to hear Ali Gillan ..

3 minutes ago

UN Calls on Algeria to Stop Violence Against Hirak ..

7 minutes ago

Nigerian National Security Adviser Visits India fo ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.