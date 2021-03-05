Balochistan reports 9 more positive for COVID-19 virus

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :About 9 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 19106 in the province on Friday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 592273 people were screened for the virus till March 05 out of which 9 more were reported positive.

As many as 18791 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 200 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.