Balochistan To Develop Ecotourism Resorts At Cost Of Rs 1069 Mln

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 05:00 PM

Balochistan government was working to set up seven ecotourism resorts with allied facilities at the cost of Rs 1069 million in its coastal areas to cater the need of local and foreign tourists visiting the area to witness its beautiful coastal lines

The nine rest areas at the coastal belt would be established at Kund Malir, Ormara, Gwadar and Jiwani at the cost of Rs 1602 million with aim to develop its coastal area and attract more tourists.

The Blaochistan government has expended Rs 250 million on the establishment of five Beach Parks at the coastal belt, in a bid to unlock the potential of tourism sector of the province, an official of Balochistan government said while talking to APP on Monday.

For promotion of coastal tourism, he said, the government was constructing hotels, restaurants and ensuring the provision of other facilities at the shores of Balochistan.

The provincial government has formulated Balochistan Coastal Development Authority to regulate the commercial activities and ensure modern facilities in the area. The government has posted 215 Life Guard to facilitate the tourists and provide protection to them, he added.

The Balochistan government was taking serious efforts to frame the master plan of the coastal belt as the province possessed plethora of tourist attractions along with 750 kilometer long coastal belt.

The provincial government was taking concrete measures to promote domestic tourism that could contribute huge revenue in the national exchequer.

"The province has several coastal areas like Gwadar, Jiwani, Pasni, besides, Balochistan has numerous historical, religious, environmental and astonishingly beautiful sites which can be developed into mega tourist sites", he added.

