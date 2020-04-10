UrduPoint.com
Baluchistan Spokesman Calls For Joint Efforts Against Covid-19

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 10:50 AM

Baluchistan Spokesman calls for joint efforts against Covid-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Spokesman, Baluchistan Government Liaquat Shahwani Friday called for a joint effort to strengthen solidarity and nation cooperation to address the Covid-19, which threatens the lives of all.

Talking to a private news channel , he said the joint efforts by nation is mandatory to fight with this pandemic disease, adding, the government was well aware of the crises since the outbreak of this novel virus and adopt a balanced approach towards precautionary measures.

He said Prime Minister foresighted the situation that if there is complete lockdown in the country then people will die from hunger rather than this virus.

It is responsibility of the people in the country as well to support the government by following the guidelines against Coronavirus and staying at home.

He expressed his deep resentment at the way people were coming onto roads and crowding outside grocery and food shops, saying that the situation was highly undesirable in the present emergency.

He asked the law-enforcement agencies to ensure complete observance of the lockdown orders of the provincial government.

He said that nobody would be allowed to leave their home without any valid urgency or necessity.

Replying a Question , he said there is shortage of essential tools to cope with the COVID-19 in the country where government had to act very fast before it was too late.

The international flight operation is suspended so the import of these tools is not possible. Baluchistan is already the province with minimum resources, he mentioned.

Prime Minister is committed to provide extra relief to Baluchistan government and its people, he noted.

He said the provincial government with the support of local administration is ensuring the effectivelockdown.

Almost 80% public is cooperating that resulted in minimizing the number of suspected cases. The partial lockdown may be converted to complete lockdown keeping in view the situation.

