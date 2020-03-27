Ban on 4G net service in IOK extended amid growing need in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :The authorities have extended the ban imposed on 4g internet services in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) till April 03 even as there has been a growing demand for restoration of the service in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

An order to this effect was issued by Principal Secretary, Home Department, Shaleen Kabra, Kashmir Media Service reported on Friday.

Narendra Modi-led Indian government had suspended the internet and mobile phone services in IOK on August 05, 2019 when it revoked the special status of the territory and placed it under lockdown.

The Indian government claims that landline phones and 2G internet services have been restored in the IOK but the residents continue to suffer immensely due to absence of prepaid mobile and 4G internet connectivity, particularly after the spread of coronavirus, which has spread to many countries.

Hurriyat organizations and several political parties including National Conference, Communist Party of India (Marxist), and the Congress have batted strongly for restoration of 4G internet services in IOK to help people to deal with an unprecedented situation that has arisen in the wake of the coronavirus.