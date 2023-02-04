Ban on kite-flying for two months

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has imposed ban for two months on kite flying, manufacturing or selling kites, flying strings (Maanjha), metallic wire and nylon cord which create danger to human life.

According to a notification issued here on Saturday, the District Magistrate ICT under Section 144 of CrPC prohibited the owners or occupants of the house, shops, hospitals, buildings for kite-flying activity on their roof-tops.

For the safety of the general public the order shall come into force with immediate effect and shall remain in force for a period of two months.