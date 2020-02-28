Ban on Umrah pilgrims to be lifted after devising safety mechanism: Saudi envoy

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :The temporary ban on Umrah pilgrims would be lifted after devising safety mechanism, said Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Bin Said Al-Maliki on Friday.

Talking to Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri and Secretary Mian Mushtaq Ahmed Borana here at Saudi Embassey, he said the temporary ban had been imposed on Umrah pilgrims of 22 countries including Pakistan, said a press release.

The ambassador said the nearing to expire visas of Pakistani pilgrims would be renewed.

The minister discussed the matters of mutual interest with the envoy including ban on Umrah pilgrims and Hajj arrangements.

Minister said the government was constantly in touch with Saudi authorities regarding ban and Hajj arrangements would continue as per routine.

All the participants agreed to meet against next week.