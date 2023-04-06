Close
Bank Of AJK Facilitates 5189 Employees With Rs. 2.69 Billion Loans Under Ramazan Package

Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2023 | 07:24 PM

State-run Bank of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has announced to provide easy-term loans at the lowest markup in the market under a special package for regular employees of government, semi-government and autonomous institutions

MUZAFFARABAD (AJK): (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ):State-run Bank of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has announced to provide easy-term loans at the lowest markup in the market under a special package for regular employees of government, semi-government and autonomous institutions.

President /Chief Executive Officer of the bank, while presiding over the business review meeting on Thursday said that under the "Advance Salary Scheme" the bank has provided loans of more than Rs. 2.69 billion to 5189 employees of government and autonomous institutions of AJK till February 2023.

Employees can get a loan of up to Rs 20 lakh for a period of one to four years for their children's education, marriage, household, personal and medical needs. He said that the bank is playing a significant role in the socio-economic development of the state while providing loans to customers on the lowest markup rate, fastest processing, and very easy terms in the market under the advance salary scheme in Ramadan.

Employees can contact any nearest branch of the bank for assistance to benefit from this scheme. It is worth mentioning here that the bank is offering services under 18 attractive loan schemes at the lowest markup rate in the market, very easy terms, and 6 profitable and saving deposit and accounts.

APP Correspondent understands that since the economic growth of AJK goes accelerated by easy access of customers to credit schemes and prompt payment, it was asserted in the meeting that the bank is achieving its goals with the supervision and leadership of its sitting President/CEO, hard work of staff, teamwork, cooperation of customers.

