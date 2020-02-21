UrduPoint.com
Banks Barred From Receiving Hajj Applications From Monday

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 11:41 PM

Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Friday barred the designated branches of 13 scheduled banks from receiving Hajj applications under government scheme from Monday (February 24 to March 4).

In a circular issued here, the ministry announced suspending its orders of Feb 17 which had directed the banks to start receiving hajj applications from Feb 24 to Mar 4 including on closed holidays - Saturday and Sunday to facilitate the intending pilgrims.

"The schedule of receiving hajj applications from intending pilgrims under Government Scheme has been revised. The new dates would be communicated shortly. Therefore, the date for receipt of Hajj applications along with dues (from February 24 to Mar 4) may please be treated as void," said the circular issued by the ministry.

The across country designated branches of Habib Banks Limited, United Bank Limited, National Bank of Pakistan, Muslim Commercial Bank, Allied Bank of Pakistan, Zarai Taraqiati Bank, Bank of Punjab, Meezan Bank, Bank of AL Falah, Habib Metropolitan Bank, Bank Al Habib Limited, Faysal Bank and Askari Bank Limited has been authorized to collect hajj applications alongwith the hajj dues.

According to sources, the Hajj package from Karachi, Sukkur, Quetta has been further reduced to Rs 455,695 each while Rs 463,445 would be charged from Faisalabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Sialkot, Multan, Rahimyar Khan excluding sacrifice. A sum of Rs 23,035 would for charged for sacrifice.

Meanwhile Talking to APP spokesman of the ministry Imran Siddique confirmed directing banks to avert collecting hajj applications till further orders from Monday due to technical reasons.

