Banks Will Remain Open On Saturday, Sunday To Receive Hajj Applications

Published March 25, 2023 | 11:47 AM

The State Bank of Pakistan has given these directions on the request of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 25th, 2023) All the designated branches of banks will remain open on Saturday and Sunday to receive Hajj applications.

The State Bank of Pakistan has given these directions on the request of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

The banks will remain open on Saturday and Sunday from 9 am to 2 pm to collect Hajj applications along with dues from intending pilgrims for this year's Hajj.

