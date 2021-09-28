BAP Chief Organizer condoles over death of Azeem Jan Bizenjo

(@FahadShabbir)

Balochistan Awami Party's (BAP) Chief Organizer and former Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali Tuesday expressed his deep sorrow over the demise of Mir Azeem Jan Bizenjo who was uncle of Balochistan Assembly Speaker Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Balochistan Awami Party's (BAP) Chief Organizer and former Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali Tuesday expressed his deep sorrow over the demise of Mir Azeem Jan Bizenjo who was uncle of Balochistan Assembly Speaker Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo.

In a condolence statement, he extended his sympathy and condolences to the bereaved family and prayed the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortunate.