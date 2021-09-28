UrduPoint.com

BAP Chief Organizer Condoles Over Death Of Azeem Jan Bizenjo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 07:21 PM

BAP Chief Organizer condoles over death of Azeem Jan Bizenjo

Balochistan Awami Party's (BAP) Chief Organizer and former Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali Tuesday expressed his deep sorrow over the demise of Mir Azeem Jan Bizenjo who was uncle of Balochistan Assembly Speaker Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Balochistan Awami Party's (BAP) Chief Organizer and former Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali Tuesday expressed his deep sorrow over the demise of Mir Azeem Jan Bizenjo who was uncle of Balochistan Assembly Speaker Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo.

In a condolence statement, he extended his sympathy and condolences to the bereaved family and prayed the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortunate.

Related Topics

Assembly Balochistan Chief Minister Family

Recent Stories

Mohammad Hafeez diagnosed with dengue fever

Mohammad Hafeez diagnosed with dengue fever

3 minutes ago
 Emirates Steel: Proud contributor to Expo 2020 Dub ..

Emirates Steel: Proud contributor to Expo 2020 Dubai

9 minutes ago
 ADDED expands electricity tariffs incentive progra ..

ADDED expands electricity tariffs incentive programme to include industrial SMEs

23 minutes ago
 Ammar Al Nuaimi chairs 8th meeting of Ajman Execut ..

Ammar Al Nuaimi chairs 8th meeting of Ajman Executive Council in 2021

24 minutes ago
 Registration for recruitment as civilian staff in ..

Registration for recruitment as civilian staff in PAF to continue till Oct 10

3 minutes ago
 Secretary Health seeks report on medicine shortage ..

Secretary Health seeks report on medicine shortage in Children Complex

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.