Bar Clubs' Strike Continues On 10th Consecutive Day

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 07:36 PM

Bar clubs' strike continues on 10th consecutive day

The strike of Bar Associations of Hazara division continued for 10th consecutive day against Civil Procedure Code and Control of Narcotics Substance Act (CNSA), 2019

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :The strike of Bar Associations of Hazara division continued for 10th consecutive day against Civil Procedure Code and Control of Narcotics Substance Act (CNSA), 2019.

According to the details, on 10th day of the strike lawyers did not appear before the courts and all the cases were adjourned until the next hearing.

The bar councils of Hazara division on the call of KP Bar Council staged protest and boycotted the courts proceedings in all across Hazara division.

The protesting lawyers said the government should take matter seriously and resolve it otherwise they would continue strike for an indefinite period.

