Barori, Aliot landslide incident, joint relief operation underway

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Relief activities are being carried out jointly by the Pakistan Army and the district administration after the landslides at Barori and Nakra Aliot areas of Murree due to Monday's heavy rain.

According to the details, a rock weighing 35 tons slipped at Nakra Aliot causing discontinuance of routine life by blocking the connecting road. Immediate relief activities were initiated in the area by Pakistan Army and the district administration.

The rock was successfully broken into pieces safely keeping the population of the surrounding area remained unharmed during the operation.

On the other hand, relief activities are going on after the landslide at Barori by the district administration. According to lates updates, Rawalpindi-Murree-Kashmir Road has been opened for minor traffic. Rescue 1122, the Civil Defense and other relevant departments are taking steps to clear the affected area.

Deputy Commissioner Murree Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi while monitoring the situation has given special instructions to the allied departments to restore the routine life in the area by employing all available resources. According to the details, soon the road is expected be opened for general traffic.