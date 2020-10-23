UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Barrister Fahad Murder Case Adjourned Till Dec 4

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 05:38 PM

Barrister Fahad murder case adjourned till Dec 4

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday adjourned hearing on a case against the decision of trial court in Barrister Fahad murder till December 4

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday adjourned hearing on a case against the decision of trial court in Barrister Fahad murder till December 4.

A division bench comprising Justice Lubna Saleem Pervaiz and Justice Ghulam Azam Qambrani conducted hearing on the case and adjourned the matter due to absence of lawyers.

The associate lawyer informed the court that his senior counsel couldn't appear before court due to sickness and prayed the court to adjourned it till next date.

Meanwhile, an Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) adjourned hearing on above murder case till November 6, due to absence of the trial court judge Raja Jawad Abbas.

Related Topics

Hearing Murder Lawyers November December Islamabad High Court Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

UAE’s efforts in eradicating polio globally is s ..

6 minutes ago

UAE hosts 4th meeting of GCC Ministerial Committee ..

21 minutes ago

All set to celebrate 73rd Founding Anniversary of ..

3 minutes ago

12 arrested, stolen motorbike, narcotics recovered ..

3 minutes ago

FHP to be developed as state-of-the-art mental hea ..

3 minutes ago

Pakhtunkhwa Super League-2020 trophies unveiling c ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.