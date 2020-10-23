Barrister Fahad murder case adjourned till Dec 4

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday adjourned hearing on a case against the decision of trial court in Barrister Fahad murder till December 4

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday adjourned hearing on a case against the decision of trial court in Barrister Fahad murder till December 4.

A division bench comprising Justice Lubna Saleem Pervaiz and Justice Ghulam Azam Qambrani conducted hearing on the case and adjourned the matter due to absence of lawyers.

The associate lawyer informed the court that his senior counsel couldn't appear before court due to sickness and prayed the court to adjourned it till next date.

Meanwhile, an Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) adjourned hearing on above murder case till November 6, due to absence of the trial court judge Raja Jawad Abbas.