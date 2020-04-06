Barrister Sultan lambastes BJP for nefarious designs against Muslims

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Apr 06 (APP):Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s senior leader and Rajya Sabha member Subramanian Swamy has shown the real face and nefarious designs of the BJP's government to the world by declaring that Indian Muslims are inferior to Hindus and or not an equal citizen of India.

These views were expressed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chapter President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry in a statement Issued here on Monday.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had once again exposed the BJP's real intentions against Muslim by sharing Swamy's interview on social media with the US tv aimed at sensitizing the world community that under the current Indian leadership Muslims and especially Kashmiris' security, identity and economic well-being was at stake.

He was commenting on a recently aired interview of Subramanian Swamy who said Muslims were not equal citizens of India.

Barrister Chaudhary said the way Muslim were being treated and marginalized in India vindicated the vision and leadership of the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah who timely apprehended the emerging danger of supremacist ideology and obtained a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

If there had not been Pakistan today, another twenty-one million Muslims would have been living in slavery, he maintained.

Barrister Chaudhary said India had initiated the legal process to change the demographic composition of India-held-Kashmir by introducing new domicile law which entailed Indian to become Kashmiri voter, eligible for jobs and all rights which were reserved to Kashmiris before the August 5th constitutional aggression.

On the other hand, young people were being killed by declaring anti-national or terrorists. It was called a process of genocide which was largely ignored by the international community, he said.

The BJP government was a racist and extremist that needed to be exposed at the global level and all democratic countries should reject the Indian attitude towards Muslim and especially Kashmiris, he concluded.