Basharat Raja inaugurates Ratta Bridge repair project

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Environment Protection and Parliamentary Affairs Punjab Muhammad Basharat Raja has inaugurated the construction and repair project of Ratta Bridge which would be completed at a cost of Rs 40 million.

Basharat Raja, on the occasion, said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi the province was on the path of development.

The manifesto of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government was to improve the lives of the common people, he added.

The journey of public service would continue and all available resources were being utilized to provide relief to the citizens, he said and informed that different projects worth Rs 2 billion had been started for the welfare of the people of the constituency.

"I am grateful to CM Punjab for providing development funds," Raja said.

He also asked the authorities concerned to swiftly complete the rehabilitation work of the Rattaamral Railway Bridge to facilitate the citizens.