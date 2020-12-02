UrduPoint.com
BBC's Interview Exposes Dar As Liar: Shibli

Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 11:10 PM

BBC's interview exposes Dar as liar: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Wednesday said former finance minister Ishaq Dar, in his interview with BBC World, had fully exposed his lies about his assets and the accountability process.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders, including Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Safdar and Ishaq Dar were certified liars, who remained involved in corrupt practices while in the government, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said Ishaq Dar had played the role of a facilitator and helped the Sharif family purchase illegal properties abroad through money laundering. Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had helped Ishaq Dar flee to the United Kingdom, he added.

Shibli Faraz said the courts had declared Nawaz Sharif an absconder in many corruption cases. Both Nawaz Sharif and Ishaq Dar should better come back to the country to face corruption cases instead of enjoying a life of luxury outside.

He said both former president Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif were champions of corruption and money laundering.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), he said, was holding public gatherings to save the national wealth looted by its leadership. It was unfortunate that a person, who could not win a single assembly seat, was the president of PDM, he added.

To a question, he said he felt proud that his leader Prime Minister Imran Khan was an honest and righteous person.

