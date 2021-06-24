UrduPoint.com
BBISE's Chairman Urges Students To Focus On Education

Thu 24th June 2021

BBISE's Chairman urges students to focus on education



QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Balochistan board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) Chairman Prof. Muhammad Yousuf Baloch on Thursday urged the students that the future of the country depend on them therefore, they should focus on their education because it was best sources of development.

He expressed these views while visiting various examination centers of FA and FSc Annual 2021.

"Students should focus on their education with hard work, dedication and passion and build competence in yourself, keep yourself away from cheating culture and try to meet the expectations of parents", Chairman Board Prof. Muhammad Yousuf Baloch added.

He said the Balochistan Board will continue to play its best role in resolving the problems of students in order to make bright future for them so that they would be able to utilize their capabilities for betterment of the country, he concluded.

