BBoIT & Pak-UK Business Council jointly held webinar to promote investment in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Balochistan board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT) and Pak-UK Business Council jointly organized a webinar to highlight investment opportunities with the aim to attract traders for investment in Balochistan on Tuesday.

The event was attended by UK Pakistan Business Council Chairman Javed Malik, Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade's Chief Executive Farman Zirkoon, Pakistan Minister for Trade and Investment Shafiq Shehzad of High Commission London, Saleem Sheikh, President of UK Pakistan Business Council UK Chapter, Khursheed Barlas President of Pakistan Chapter, Dr. Ghulam Murtaza, Head of Advisory Board of UK Pakistan Business Council and a large number of British business community and investors, including Fahad Tahim.

Chief Executive Officer of BBoIT Farman Zarkoon briefed the participants in detail on the investment opportunities available in Balochistan, incentives provided by provincial government facilities and various projects.

He said in response to various questions that road shows were planned in different countries but they had to be postponed due to Corona. Balochistan Super League is an excellent proposal, different levels' matches are going to organize in Gwadar, he said saying that despite, Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan had approved more funds for upgrading of Gwadar Ground during the meeting of Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) so that national and international matches could be held in it.

He said there was a lack of local expertise in the field of meat export and investment could be made in it saying in this sector, we could meet the Halal meat needs of other Islamic countries including Iran.

To a question, Farman said the provincial government was setting up four to five date processing plants.

He said that large scale projects are likely to be started by foreign investors in Balochistan very soon.

Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan is taking important steps to promote investment in Mineral and other sectors and remove barriers, including the establishment of Balochistan Mineral Exploration Company and Balochistan Mineral Resources Limited, he said.

He said there are excellent opportunities for companies specializing in the field of food processing, related to law and order.

Answering questions, he said that the world must understand that Balochistan is almost half of the country in terms of area, saying the law and order situation was improved in the areas and we must all work together for improvement of investment.

On this occasion, Dr. Ghulam Murtaza, Head of Advisory Board, UK Pakistan Business Council, assured that after the Corona, British investors would be given a tour of Balochistan.

He suggested setting up a Pak-UK Business Working Body after the demise of Corona, a trade conference for Balochistan would be held in London. He also praised Gwadar cricket Ground and gave offering to hold Balochistan Super League in it.

Shafiq Shehzad, Minister for Trade and Investment, Pakistan High Commission, London, assured us of possible cooperation in highlighting investment opportunities in Balochistan.

Appreciating the initiatives of Balochistan Board of Investment, Chairman of UK Pakistan Business Council, Javed Malik said that Balochistan is close to my heart and we need to work in the field of minerals.

He spoke about the investment opportunities in Balochistan and the obstacles and difficulties in this regard.

Other participants of Webinar lauded efforts of BBoIT's Chief Executive Farman Zirkoon and expressed their interest in various fields for investments.