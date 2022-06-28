UrduPoint.com

BC APP Calls On DG Khaneh Farhang Iran

Published June 28, 2022

BC APP calls on DG Khaneh Farhang Iran

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Bureau Chief APP, Quetta Nazar Mohammad on Tuesday called on Director General Khaneh Farhang Iran, Quetta Syed Hussain Taqizada Waqfi here at Iranian Consulate.

They discussed holding a seminar on the importance of all media platforms, including print, electronic and social media, under the auspices of Khaneh Farhang, Iran, Quetta.

DG, Khaneh Farhang, Iran, Quetta, said that keeping in view the importance of the media, a seminar would be organized.

"The role of media is vital in forming the opinion of the masses, he stated."Earlier, DG Khaneh Farhang Iran, Quetta presented the gift of Quran Majeed to BC APP.

