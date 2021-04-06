BCDA for accelerating development work in coastal areas

The governing body meeting of Balochistan Coastal Development Authority ( BCDA) Tuesday took several important decisions for accelerating development work in the coastal areas

The meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan, said Mir Abdul Rauf Rind, the chief minister coordinator .

Talking to APP, he said many important and positive amendments had been made in the BCDA Act 1998 and the act had been adapted as per modern times requirements.

He said the meeting had given formal approval to BCDA Employees Service Rules 2021.

It decided to release Rs57.73 million as grant for development schemes. It agreed to hire human resource services on contract basis in the BCDA. It agreed to abolish and redesign some of the posts.

The meeting also approved a grant of Rs188 million for the salaries of BCDA employees and asked to construct a building at the coastal strip of Balochistan.

Discussing the agenda for obtaining no objection certificate, it was agreed that the BCDA could start work on the proposal and submit it to the government for approval.

Under the BCDA's Public Private Partnership (PPP) Act 2018, the governing body agreed to make PPP laws to the extent that the BCDA could start working on its own PPP rules as per amended PPP Act 2018.

On the agenda of formation, the governing body decided that the proposal to amend the BCDA Act could be put before the provincial cabinet.

The governing body approved its service rules after fulfilling all the formal conditions. The meeting also approved the proposal of Authority Allowance Grant.

Rind said the BCDA tenders had been issued for a number of projects under the act , while work was underway on a few projects including coastal master planning, construction of seven tourist resorts, construction of rest areas at nine different locations along the coastal strip, construction of eight floating jetties.

Feasibility Study of Authorized Fish Landing Sites, Construction of Beach Parks at five locations, plantation of different types of vegetation on the coastal strip were included, he added.

Meanwhile, during the governing body meeting, BCDA Director General Babar Khan gave a briefing to the chief minister in detail.