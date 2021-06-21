UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Begum Alvi Distributes Interest-free Loan Cheques Among Differently Abled Persons

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 07:52 PM

Begum Alvi distributes interest-free loan cheques among differently abled persons

Begum Samina Alvi on Monday distributed cheques of interest-free loans among differently abled persons here at the Govenor House

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Begum Samina Alvi on Monday distributed cheques of interest-free loans among differently abled persons here at the Govenor House.

Speaking on the occasion, Begum Alvi said the government was striving hard to help the disabled persons. A programme was underway to provide loans and scholarships to the disabled persons, she added.

She said 15 percent of the total population was reported as disabled in a survey held recently. It was need of the hour to disseminate information among the disabled persons to benefit from the loans and scholarship programme.

The disabled friendly parks and grounds were being constructed, she added.

She said inclusive education was mandatory for them and the government would give loans to assist them. "We are working for street children too," she added.

Begum Alvi said the government had earmarked Rs 260 billion for the poor people under the Ehsaas Programme this year.

She said five Panahgahs had already been established for the poor and their number would be increased soon.

Appreciating the efforts made by the Akhuwat Foundation in that regard, she said the Foundation had given cheques to 500 disabled persons.

Chairman Akhuwat Foundation Dr Amjad Saqib was also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Poor Education From Government Billion

Recent Stories

US Sanctions 16 Persons, 5 State Security Entities ..

3 minutes ago

Rain washes out fourth day of World Test Champions ..

3 minutes ago

Afghan leaders' visit to Washington DC, bilateral ..

3 minutes ago

DC for crackdown against overpricing, hoarding

3 minutes ago

Chile's Soccer Authorities Dismiss Reports of Sex ..

10 minutes ago

Lahore High Court disposes of petition challenging ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.