Begum Alvi distributes interest-free loan cheques among differently abled persons

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Begum Samina Alvi on Monday distributed cheques of interest-free loans among differently abled persons here at the Govenor House.

Speaking on the occasion, Begum Alvi said the government was striving hard to help the disabled persons. A programme was underway to provide loans and scholarships to the disabled persons, she added.

She said 15 percent of the total population was reported as disabled in a survey held recently. It was need of the hour to disseminate information among the disabled persons to benefit from the loans and scholarship programme.

The disabled friendly parks and grounds were being constructed, she added.

She said inclusive education was mandatory for them and the government would give loans to assist them. "We are working for street children too," she added.

Begum Alvi said the government had earmarked Rs 260 billion for the poor people under the Ehsaas Programme this year.

She said five Panahgahs had already been established for the poor and their number would be increased soon.

Appreciating the efforts made by the Akhuwat Foundation in that regard, she said the Foundation had given cheques to 500 disabled persons.

Chairman Akhuwat Foundation Dr Amjad Saqib was also present on the occasion.