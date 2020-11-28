UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Begum Shamim Akhtar’s Body Reaches Lahore

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 23 seconds ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 12:08 PM

Begum Shamim Akhtar’s body reaches Lahore

Family members including Shehbaz Sharif received body of Begum Shamim Akhtar at Lahore airport. Funeral prayer will be offered at the ground of Sharif Medical Complex at 1: 30 pm today.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 28th, 2020) The dead body of Begum Shamim Akhtar, the mother of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif reached Lahore from London today (Saturday).

Begum Shamim Akhtar’s corpse arrived in Lahore via British Airways flight.

Shehbaz Sharif, the President of PML-N, who was released on five-day parole reached Lahore airport to receive her mother’s body. Other members of the Sharif family were also present there at the airport.

According to the latest reports, funeral prayers of Begum Shamim Akhtar would be held at 1: 30 pm at Sharif Medical City and she would be laid to rest at Sharif family’s graveyard next to the grave of her husband, Mian Sharif.

The Qul ceremony of Begum Shamim Akhtar will be held at Jati Umra which will be attended by Sharif family’s members.

Punjab government on Friday released Mian Shehbaz Sharif and son Hamza Shahbaz on parole for five days to attend his Begum Shamim Akhtar’s funeral and burial. The two have been released for a period of five days.

According to sources, Mian Shahbaz Sharif and Hamzqa Shehbaz have left for Jati Umrah to make arrangement for Begum Shamim Akhtar’s burial. Last year, PML-N leader Mian Nawaz Sharif was also released on five-day parole for the funeral of his wife Kulsoom Nawaz.

The government issued the notification of their release, which said that the PML-N president and his son would remain free from November 27 to December 1 on five-day parole. PML-N had requested for fourteen-day parole.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Dead Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Hamza Shahbaz Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Wife London November December Muslim Family From Government Airport Kulsoom Nawaz

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Mauritanian President on ..

8 minutes ago

Four more corona patients die in Nishtar Hospital

3 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Albanian President on Ind ..

9 minutes ago

644,660 children to get polio vaccine in Kasur

3 minutes ago

Iran's Rouhani accuses 'mercenary' Israel of scien ..

3 minutes ago

Rs 60,000 fine imposed on shopkeepers on violation ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.