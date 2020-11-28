Begum Shamim Akhtar’s body reaches Lahore

(@fidahassanain)

Family members including Shehbaz Sharif received body of Begum Shamim Akhtar at Lahore airport. Funeral prayer will be offered at the ground of Sharif Medical Complex at 1: 30 pm today.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 28th, 2020) The dead body of Begum Shamim Akhtar, the mother of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif reached Lahore from London today (Saturday).

Begum Shamim Akhtar’s corpse arrived in Lahore via British Airways flight.

Shehbaz Sharif, the President of PML-N, who was released on five-day parole reached Lahore airport to receive her mother’s body. Other members of the Sharif family were also present there at the airport.

According to the latest reports, funeral prayers of Begum Shamim Akhtar would be held at 1: 30 pm at Sharif Medical City and she would be laid to rest at Sharif family’s graveyard next to the grave of her husband, Mian Sharif.

The Qul ceremony of Begum Shamim Akhtar will be held at Jati Umra which will be attended by Sharif family’s members.

Punjab government on Friday released Mian Shehbaz Sharif and son Hamza Shahbaz on parole for five days to attend his Begum Shamim Akhtar’s funeral and burial. The two have been released for a period of five days.

According to sources, Mian Shahbaz Sharif and Hamzqa Shehbaz have left for Jati Umrah to make arrangement for Begum Shamim Akhtar’s burial. Last year, PML-N leader Mian Nawaz Sharif was also released on five-day parole for the funeral of his wife Kulsoom Nawaz.

The government issued the notification of their release, which said that the PML-N president and his son would remain free from November 27 to December 1 on five-day parole. PML-N had requested for fourteen-day parole.