Belarusian Foreign Minister Says Pakistan Valuable Partner For Minsk In Muslim World

Faizan Hashmi Published May 31, 2023 | 12:10 AM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) Belarus considers Pakistan a valuable and reliable partner in South Asia and the Muslim world, Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik said on Tuesday, adding that the two countries have agreed to further develop cooperation in various fields.

"We consider Pakistan a valuable and reliable partner in South Asia and the Muslim world," Aleinik said during his visit to Islamabad, according to the Belarusian Foreign Ministry.

Minsk and Islamabad are considering creating assembly plants for Belarusian tractors and electric vehicles in Pakistan. In addition, Belarusian business is interested in the supply of agricultural, quarry and road construction equipment, as well as pharmaceuticals and woodworking products to the country, the minister added.

At the same time, Pakistani textiles, rice, fruits, medical instruments, leather goods and sports equipment are in demand in Belarus, Aleinik noted.

"I hope to discuss promising bilateral projects with the minister of economic cooperation and business circles of Pakistan as part of the economic track of my visit," Aleinik said.

The two countries also share common views on international issues, including within the framework of the United Nations and other international organizations, the minister stated.

Aleinik added that the parties had signed a bilateral agreement on the abolition of visas for holders of diplomatic and service passports, as well as a memorandum of understanding between strategic research institutes.

