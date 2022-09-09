Bentley car: Lahore High Court reserves verdict on plea for protective bail cancellation

UrduPoint.com

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday reserved its verdict on a plea, filed for protective bail cancellation of an accused, involved in Bentley car recovery case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday reserved its verdict on a plea, filed for protective bail cancellation of an accused, involved in Bentley car recovery case.

Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi heard the petition, filed by an official of Karachi Collectorate of Customs for protective bail cancellation of accused Naveed Yamin, a resident of KDA Officers Society.

The petitioner's counsel argued before the court that Karachi Collectorate of Customs had registered a case against Naveed Yamin and others in connection with the illegal sale, purchase and registration of a Bentley car, which was allegedly stolen from London and recovered from Karachi.

He submitted that the LHC granted protective bail to accused Naveed Yamin till Sept 15. He submitted that the accused earlier obtained protective bail from a Hyderabad court, but instead of surrendering before the court concerned, the accused again obtained bail from the Lahore High Court.

He pleaded with the court to cancel the protective bail granted to the accused.

The court, after hearing arguments, reserved its verdict on the petition.

