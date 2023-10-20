BFA fines 18 shops on substandard of items in Balochistan

Balochistan Food Authority (BFA) imposed fines on 18 including 7 food establishments respectively for violating the rules during the operations in Tehsil Jiwanni District Gwadar and Dera Murad Jamali area of Nasirabad

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) Balochistan Food Authority (BFA) imposed fines on 18 including 7 food establishments respectively for violating the rules during the operations in Tehsil Jiwanni District Gwadar and Dera Murad Jamali area of Nasirabad.

According to the BFA spokesperson, 7 general stores, 3 hotels and 1 bakery were among the centres fined in Jiwani during operation.

A large quantity of over-expired and prohibited items were recovered from the general stores, which were confiscated and later destroyed, the spokesman said.

The items destroyed included packets of spices, Namco, biscuits, tetra pack milk, chips, Jackie & custard powder and baby food products.

The action was taken against the bakery for dirt in the baking premises, rusty machines and baking trees, improper arrangements for preventing insects and use of unhealthy colours in the preparation of sweets by a team of BFA in operation.

The spokesman said that the cleanliness and storage arrangements in the hotels were unsanitary and Chinese salt was being used in the dishes.

Apart from this, action was taken against 4 spice shops, 2 hotels and 1 bakery for violation of hygiene rules in the Dera Murad Jamali area of Nasirabad district.

The spokesman said that action was taken against the spice shops for various reasons including inadequate cleaning arrangements, and keeping open spices outside the shops in dusty conditions.

Owners of bakeries and hotels were fined for violation of SOPs and poor personal hygiene of workers despite previous instructions by the BFA team. During the inspection, rectification notices were issued to more than 10 centres for minor defects.