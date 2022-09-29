UrduPoint.com

BHC Declares Debarring Women Candidates For 'tehsildar, Naib Tehsildar' Posts Illegal, Unconstitutional

Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2022 | 05:30 PM

BHC declares debarring women candidates for 'tehsildar, naib tehsildar' posts illegal, unconstitutional

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Balochistan High Court (BHC) on Thursday declared debarring women candidates from applying for the post of 'tehsildar and naib tehsildar' as illegal and unconstitutional.

"The condition whereby only male candidates were declared eligible and females were barred for the post of 'tehsildar and naib tehsildar' by Balochistan Public Service Commission is illegal and unconstitutional," BHC ruled directing the provincial government to fix /reserve five percent quota for female candidates only.

The divisional bench of BHC comprising Justice Hashim Khan Kakar and Justice Gul Hassan Tareen announced the verdict in a constitutional petition filed by Nargis Sumalani against Revenue Department's advertisement for the posts of tehsildar and naib tehsildar inviting applications from only male candidates and barring female candidates.

The petitioner in her constitutional petition prayed the court to declare that if any rule and proviso exist which debarred female candidates for applying for the post of 'tehsildar and naib tehsildar' is void in the eyes of law.

She also contended that the court may direct the provincial government to fix quota for female candidates in the said posts and allow female contestants to compete the same on merit as well.

"The logical reason for non-eligibility of female candidates for the post of tehsildar does not attract a prudent mind for the simple reason that a number of females are working as superintendents of police, SHOs, assistant commissioners, judges, secretaries and ministers," the petition further read.

After hearing both sides, Justice Hashim Khan Kakar ruled that the impugned condition is tantamount to discrimination which is not permissible under constitution and goes against constitutional mandate of equality and safeguard against discrimination in service.

"Balochistan government should re-advertise the posts of 'tehsildars and naib tehsildars' and ensure five percent quota for female candidates only," the verdict read adding besides the reserved quotas, female candidates are also eligible to participate on merit.

The vacancies reserved for the women for which qualified women candidates are not available shall be carried forward and filled by women later on.

Court in its detailed judgment also asked government to take immediate steps to strengthen the office of the Commission on the Status of Women in order to eliminate all forms of discrimination in the existing laws.

Related Topics

Hearing Balochistan Police Male Same Nargis May Women Post All From Government Merit Packaging Limited Court BPSC

Recent Stories

Mohammad Rizwan shows the light to Pakistan

Mohammad Rizwan shows the light to Pakistan

57 minutes ago
 Govt to exercise constitutional, legal options to ..

Govt to exercise constitutional, legal options to ensure cyber security: Tarar

1 hour ago
 IHC acquits Maryam Nawaz, her husband Safdar in Av ..

IHC acquits Maryam Nawaz, her husband Safdar in Avenfield case

1 hour ago
 Nation should stand united to lend helping hand to ..

Nation should stand united to lend helping hand to flood victims: Ahsan

3 hours ago
 Rupee continues upward trajectory against US dolla ..

Rupee continues upward trajectory against US dollar

4 hours ago
 NEPRA recommended to raise power tariff by Rs0.22 ..

NEPRA recommended to raise power tariff by Rs0.22 per unit

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.