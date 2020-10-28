UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BHU To Be Upgraded As Trauma Centre With Rs.300m: Kamoka

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 08:03 PM

BHU to be upgraded as Trauma Centre with Rs.300m: Kamoka

Basic Health Unit (BHU) Chak No 214-RB will be upgraded as Trauma Centre with an estimated cost of Rs 300 million

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Basic Health Unit (BHU) Chak No 214-RB will be upgraded as Trauma Centre with an estimated cost of Rs 300 million.

This was stated by Chairman NA Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Faiz-Ullah Kamoka while visiting BHU Chak No 214-RB on Wednesday.

He said that there was dire need of a trauma centre in the area.

Therefore, the government has decided to upgrade BHU as trauma centre where latest emergency facilities will be provided.

He said that the trauma centre will comprise of 30 beds in addition to the facility of Operation Theater and outdoor service. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Sipra, Khalid Hayat Kamoka, Muhammad Riaz, Zafar Iqbal Kamoka and other notables of the area were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler inspects Jabal al-Ruman planting pro ..

21 minutes ago

UAEFA to host training camps of three Asian teams ..

36 minutes ago

Beijing Calls on US Politicians to Refrain From Hy ..

2 minutes ago

Belarusian Education Ministry Says Cases of Studen ..

2 minutes ago

Afghan Negotiators Discuss Role of Women's Rights ..

2 minutes ago

SBBWU observes arranges walk to express solidarity ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.