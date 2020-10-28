BHU to be upgraded as Trauma Centre with Rs.300m: Kamoka

Basic Health Unit (BHU) Chak No 214-RB will be upgraded as Trauma Centre with an estimated cost of Rs 300 million

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Basic Health Unit (BHU) Chak No 214-RB will be upgraded as Trauma Centre with an estimated cost of Rs 300 million.

This was stated by Chairman NA Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Faiz-Ullah Kamoka while visiting BHU Chak No 214-RB on Wednesday.

He said that there was dire need of a trauma centre in the area.

Therefore, the government has decided to upgrade BHU as trauma centre where latest emergency facilities will be provided.

He said that the trauma centre will comprise of 30 beds in addition to the facility of Operation Theater and outdoor service. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Sipra, Khalid Hayat Kamoka, Muhammad Riaz, Zafar Iqbal Kamoka and other notables of the area were also present on the occasion.