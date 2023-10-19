Open Menu

Bike Lifter Arrested; Seven Stolen Motorcycles Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published October 19, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Bike lifter arrested; seven stolen motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Police have arrested a bike lifter and recovered seven stolen motorcycles from his possession, said a police spokesman on Thursday.

He informed that a team under the supervision of SHO, Taxila Police Station managed to net a bike lifter namely Abdullah and recovered seven stolen motorcycles and other items from his possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar, Muhammad Waqas Khan said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.

He said that the operation against the bike and car lifters would further be accelerated.

