Bike-lifter gang busted, 10 bikes recovered

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) The Dera police said that they have apprehended six members of bike-lifter gang with recovering 10 motorbikes from their possession.

According to police spokesman, a team of City police station led by DSP City Circle Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Arslan Khan Gandapur taking action against thieves arrested six accused who were wanted to police in several cases.

The arrested accused included Khwaja Muhammad, Shaukat, Shah Muhammad, Eid Gul, Adnan and Rehmat. The police also recovered 10 stolen motorcycles and spare parts of bikes from them. Besides, 314 grams of Ice drug was also recovered from arrested accused Shaukat. Further investigation was underway from the arrested accused.

APP/akt