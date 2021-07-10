UrduPoint.com
Bike Lifter Gang Busted; Three Arrested

Faizan Hashmi 13 minutes ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 09:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :The Police on Saturday busted a bike lifter gang and arrested its three members besides recovering a stolen motorcycle and other items from their possession.

According to a spokesman, the police team under the supervision of SHO New Town Police Station was constituted which after hectic efforts managed to net three accused namely Suleman Shah, Ghazanfar Ali and Akbar Ali, who were bike lifter gang members and allegedly involved in several cases registered in different police stations.

The police recovered a stolen motorcycle and other items from their possession.

They confessed to have committed bike lifting and other crimes in different areas.

A case has been registered against them while further investigation is underway, he added.

