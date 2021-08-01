Bike snatcher, dacoit gang busted; seven arrested, 11 motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :The police have busted a bike snatcher, dacoit gang and arrested its seven members besides recovering Rs 190,000 cash, 11 motorcycles, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, police team under the supervision of SHO Bani Police Station was constituted which after hectic efforts managed to net seven accused, who were bike snatcher and dacoit gang members and allegedly involved in several cases registered in different police stations.

The police recovered 11 motorcycles snatched at gun point, weapons and other items from their possession.

They confessed to have committed bike snatching and other crimes in different areas.

A case has been registered against them while further investigation is underway, he added.

The SHO informed that the gang members had been sent to jail for identification parade.