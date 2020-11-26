UrduPoint.com
Biker Killed In Road Accident In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 2 hours ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 12:45 PM

A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Bhalwal police limits here on Thursday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Bhalwal police limits here on Thursday.

Police sources said that Alamdar Shah, resident of chak Raheem Shah,was going to Sargodha city on a motorcycle when a speeding dumper truck coming from opposite direction hit the bike near chak 13 NB.

Alamdar died on the spot.

The deceased was handed over to the heirs after legal formalities.Police registered case against the truck driver and started investigation.

