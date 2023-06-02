Bilateral relations of Pak-Iran to strengthen: Mitha Khan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister for Information Haji Mitha Khan Kakar on Friday said that the meeting held between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President of Iran Ibrahim Raisi would further strengthen the friendly relations between both countries.

He expressed these views while talking to the Deputy Consul General of Iran Faridoon Perlorin, Director General of Khana Farhang Quetta Syed Abul Hasan Mary at his residence.

He said that exchanges of delegations at the cultural, journalistic, and governmental levels were necessary to make Pakistan-Iran bilateral relations more stable and thanked the Government of Iran for providing electricity to Makran.

Information Advisor Haji Mutha Khan Kakar said that the improvement of relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran was in the interest of the Muslim Ummah.

He said that Pakistan and Iran were one soul and two bodies, and in order to further improve the trade and cultural relations between the two countries, exchanges by parliamentary and trade delegations were indispensable.

On this occasion, Iran's Deputy Consul General Faridoon Perlorin said that Iran was always ready to supply cheap electricity and gas to Pakistan.

He said that the launch of direct flights from Quetta to Tehran and Mashhad and the improvement of the Quetta Taftan railway track would provide convenience to all sections of people, including zahreen and businessmen.

On this occasion, the Iranian authorities also invited the Balochistan Information Adviser to visit Iran along with his delegation.