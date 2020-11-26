UrduPoint.com
Bilawal Bhutto Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 11:50 AM

The PPP Chairman says he has tested positive for Covid-19 and have isolated himself with mild-symptoms.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 26th, 2020) Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.

The PPP Chairman took to Twitter and announced that he was diagnosed with Covid-19 and was self-isolating at home with mild symptoms.

He wrote: “I have tested positive for #COVIDー19 & am self isolating with mild symptoms. I‘ll continue working from home & will be addressing PPP foundation day via video link. Wear a mask everyone, see you on the other side IA,”.

Many other politicians contracted Covid-19 including Qamar Zaman Kaira, Ali Zaidi, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Murad Ali Shaha, Farooq Sattar, Sheikh Rasheed, Musadik Malik, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Marriyum Auragnzeb, Shahbaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz, Saeed Ghani, Kamran Bangash, Zahoor Buledi, Maula Bakhsh Chandio and Imran Ismail.

Pakistan has reported 40 coronavirus deaths and 3,306 new positive cases in one day.

National Command and Control Center (NCOC) said around 3,306 cases of coronavirus were reported while 40 people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 7,843.

The total number of confirmed cases reached to 386,198.

