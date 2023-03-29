UrduPoint.com

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Praised For Promoting Positive Image Of Country

Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari praised for promoting positive image of country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has been praised for promoting a positive image of the country on the international stage by State Minister and Acting President of Pakistan Peoples Party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a statement, Muhammad Ali Shah Bach said that in recent meetings with foreign diplomats and officials, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has highlighted Pakistan's progress in various areas and its potential as an investment destination.

The minister also congratulated the nation on the removal of Pakistan from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) gray list, attributing this achievement to the tireless efforts and excellent foreign policy of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who is also the Chairman of PPP.

The State Minister paid tribute to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for his successful foreign policy, which resulted in FATF removing Pakistan from the gray list.

He also congratulated the leadership of PPP for this decision.

The removal of Pakistan from the list of high-risk countries will restore confidence among foreign financial institutions and encourage new investments, ultimately improving the economic conditions of the country, he added.

He further emphasized that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's foreign policy is the best approach to achieve this success.

The country's successful foreign policy under the leadership of PPP has resulted in a positive image for the country on the international stage, and the nation is moving in the right direction, he concluded.

