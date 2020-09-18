Bilawal chairs PPP GB meeting

A meeting of Pakistan Peoples Party Gilgit Baltistan was held here at Zardari House chaired by the Chairman PPP, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :A meeting of Pakistan Peoples Party Gilgit Baltistan was held here at Zardari House chaired by the Chairman PPP, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The meeting was attended by Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Amjad Hussain Advocate President PPP GB, Sadia Danish, Engineer Ismail, Mohammad Musa, Jamil Ahmed Soomro and Ms.

Faryal Talpur via video link.

The meeting deliberated on nomination of candidates for the party tickets for the Gilgit Baltistan elections.