Bilawal distributes house ownership documents among flood-affected families

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday distributed ownership documents of houses being constructed under the Sindh Peoples Housing project among women of flood-affected families in Neo Tharo Wadho village, Taluka Miro Khan.

During the ceremony, Bilawal emphasized that providing home ownership to 2.

1 million women in Sindh is a significant step towards a social revolution, which will have positive effects on the community.

The Sindh government is rapidly completing the world's largest free housing project in the province, aiming to rehabilitate those affected by the floods and empower women through home ownership.

Senior PPP leaders, including Nisar Ahmed Khuhro and Khursheed Ahmed Junejo, and government officials were also presents on the occasion.