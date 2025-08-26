Two killed, seven injured in two different incidents in Jand

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Two persons among them a woman was killed and seven others injured in two separate road accidents on the interprovincial Rawalpindi-Kohat Highway in Jand town of Attock on Tuesday.

According to Police and rescue officials, a collision occurred between a passenger van and a tractor near Khanda Chowk, leaving one man dead on the spot and five others, including a woman, injured.

Rescue 1122 dispatched two ambulances to the scene and shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Fatehjang.

However, the injured woman, identified as 30-year-old Asia, succumbed to her injuries during treatment. The other deceased was identified as 40-year-old Gul Nawaz.

In another incident on the same highway near Gagan Morr, a car collided with a motorcycle, resulting in injuries to three people. Rescue teams provided first aid to the victims before transferring them to a nearby hospital.

Jand Police have launched investigations into both accidents.