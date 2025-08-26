Open Menu

Two Killed, Seven Injured In Two Different Incidents In Jand

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2025 | 10:30 PM

Two killed, seven injured in two different incidents in Jand

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Two persons among them a woman was killed and seven others injured in two separate road accidents on the interprovincial Rawalpindi-Kohat Highway in Jand town of Attock on Tuesday.

According to Police and rescue officials, a collision occurred between a passenger van and a tractor near Khanda Chowk, leaving one man dead on the spot and five others, including a woman, injured.

Rescue 1122 dispatched two ambulances to the scene and shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Fatehjang.

However, the injured woman, identified as 30-year-old Asia, succumbed to her injuries during treatment. The other deceased was identified as 40-year-old Gul Nawaz.

In another incident on the same highway near Gagan Morr, a car collided with a motorcycle, resulting in injuries to three people. Rescue teams provided first aid to the victims before transferring them to a nearby hospital.

Jand Police have launched investigations into both accidents.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

14 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

2 days ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

2 days ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

2 days ago
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

2 days ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

2 days ago
 Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

2 days ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

2 days ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

2 days ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan